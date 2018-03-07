The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will soon be home to an African American veterans monument.

Plans for the monument were announced on Tuesday. State lawmakers say the state will spend $800,000 towards the first in the country monument.

The monument will have 12 pillars recognizing the 12 American conflicts that African Americans have served in.

"There are a lot of people who don't realize that African-Americans served in the War of 1776," Assemblywoman Crystal People Stokes (D-141st District) said. "Some of them don't realize that African-Americans served in the Civil War. Some of them don't realize that Harriet Tubman served during the civil war. So there's a lot of history in making this all public."

There is still some fundraising to do. Assemblywoman People-Stokes said donors have brought in a total of $1 million for the project. The project needs another $1.4 million, but she said she is confident that they will reach in order to break ground by Fall 2018.

