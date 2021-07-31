Pine Grill Jazz Reunion postponed due to weather

Organizers say the new date for the Pine Grill Jazz Reunion will be Sunday, August 8 at MLK Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African American Cultural Center’s 32nd annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion has been postponed.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 1, but with inclement weather in the forecast, the event is being postponed to the following weekend.

Organizers say the new date for the Pine Grill Jazz Reunion will be Sunday, August 8 at MLK Park. The event is scheduled to go from noon to 9 p.m., featuring jazz, R&B, and other festivities.

Some of this year's featured performers include Sandra Clay, 24k Gold, Charles L. Costner’s Percussion Brothers, Sensation, Old School B-Boys, Kakilambe, and Charlie Reedy’s Jazz Quartet.

This year the Pine Grill Jazz Reunion will also feature artists. Organizers for the event say artists will join performers on stage and craft an entire work of art before a live audience.

“I’ve worked with so many fine artists who have said they listen to jazz while painting or composing a work of art. I thought it would be wonderful to watch them work to a live element, creating an original work based on how the music makes them feel in that very moment," said Yao Kahlil Newkirk, one of the hosts for this year’s Pine Grill Jazz Reunion.

"Live music isn’t the same as any recording. Recordings stay the same no matter how many times you play them. Live music, however, is always evolving from moment to moment. It’s ever-shifting, from mood, to style, to tempo. How does that translate to visual art? We are going to make that discovery together."