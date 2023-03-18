African American Cultural Center provides a preview of new facility

The two-phase project is set to be complete by 2026.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African American Cultural Center in Buffalo is getting a new facility, and now we're getting a first look at what the facility will look like.

The African American Cultural Center's executive director, James Pitts, was on the 2 On Your Side Town Hall and shared the reason for the new facility.

"Certainly coming out of the pandemic and all of the tragedy that occurred at the Tops Market, we think the community deserves to have something that's good looking ... that represents an anchor institution, and that's what the African American Cultural Center represents," Pitts said.