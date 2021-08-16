Afghanistan Collapse: Perspective of gold star parent who lost son

One lost a son in combat, another fears losing loved ones still there, and yet another question, how the country he tried to help was lost to the Taliban.

They are all living in or originally from Western New York with their stories to tell.

David Whipple's son Blake, a 2009 Williamsville East grad and Army Specialist died in 2010 while trying to clear roadside bombs. Now, David has mixed feelings.

He is glad other US troops won't be killed or injured there. But he also says, "Disappointed in that our leadership let this happen the way it did - it's heartbreaking."

And speaking of Blake he reflects "Did we lose them for nothing? And then adds "But during that 20 years - they were making a difference and they were making a positive difference over there . So I don't think it was for nothing."

State Senator Robert Ortt is now the Senate Minority Leader in Albany. Back back in 2008 and early 2009 it was US Army 1st Lieutenant Ortt who trained Afghani police and army troops in Kandahar. He says now "Over the last 12 years I had really hoped that there was a lot of improvements made and that those forces had become hardened in preparing to take over the security of their country. We saw elements of those forces when I was there that you would not have been surprised that they couldn't hold their own against a much more battle-hardened insurgency in the Taliban.

Ortt points out "My frustration isn't simply directed at the US policymakers - there is some frustration towards the Afghan forces themselves that they didn't show more fight against a regime that they clearly don't want to be ruled by. I don't know if it's just a lack of will to fight for their country. I don't know if they felt abandoned by the US leaving."

And then a man we will call Adam who came to Buffalo in 2014 after working with the Afghan government and US military. He now fears for his family still in Afghanistan. That especially includes his educated sister who is training and studying for a profession. "She called me yesterday - last night and we both cried a lot."

Now he watches, hopes, and prays for their safety.

"I don't see a good future for my family. I think I have to get my family out from Afghanistan. They're not safe," Adam said.