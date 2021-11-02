Affordable, mixed-use senior housing coming to Buffalo's West Side

La Plaza de Virginia will feature 46 supportive units along with a Community Senior Center and Cafe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seniors looking for affordable housing will soon have a new option available to them.

The state announced Thursday the start of construction for La Plaza de Virginia located on Virginia Street on Buffalo's West Side.

The $17 million dollar project will include 46 supportive homes along with a Community Senior Center and Cafe.

The developer, the non-profit organization Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, provides integrated social services to underserved communities in the Buffalo area.

La Plaza de Virginia will be made up of one-bedroom apartments and will be available for seniors at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Fourteen of those will be set aside for previously homeless seniors who will receive supportive services to ease their transition into a congregate housing setting.

"New York has made unprecedented investments in affordable and supportive housing developments, creating vibrant communities for seniors on fixed incomes to lead fulfilling lives in every corner of the state," Governor Cuomo said. "La Plaza de Virginia will provide supportive housing and health care services to help some of our most vulnerable Buffalo residents live independently and further our commitment to ensure all New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable housing."