AFC East Champions gear demand high after Bills win division

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in 25 years the Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions after Saturday's win over Denver.

With that division title comes plenty of excitement from fans.

2 On Your Side stopped by New Era Cap's downtown headquarters on Monday and found a steady stream of people coming in for "division champs" hats and other Bills gear.

New Era imposed a three-cap limit on the new hats because the demand was so high.