AFC East Champions gear demand high after Bills win division

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in 25 years the Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions after Saturday's win over Denver.
With that division title comes plenty of excitement from fans.
2 On Your Side stopped by New Era Cap's downtown headquarters on Monday and found a steady stream of people coming in for "division champs" hats and other Bills gear.
New Era imposed a three-cap limit on the new hats because the demand was so high.
Next week, the Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, aiming for their 12th win of the season.