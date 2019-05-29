BUFFALO, N.Y. — Advocates for victims of sexual abuse in the catholic church aren't happy with the Buffalo Diocese and its compensation program for people who were abused.

2 On Your Side told you Tuesday that the Diocese reported it had paid out more than $17.5 million to 106 people through the program.

RELATED: Catholic Diocese of Buffalo pays more than $17.5 million to accusers

But advocates with the "Road to Recovery" group say the program's arbitrary reporting date left a lot of victims ineligible to be compensated.

"Any child that was sexually abused should never have a deadline as to when they can receive justice for what they endured as children," says Road to Recovery Founder, Robert Hoatson.

The group expects more victims to come forward in August under the look-back window that opens up under the Child Victims Act.

RELATED: Syracuse Catholic diocese pays $11M to settle abuse claims