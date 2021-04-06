Advocates: NY must protect people in group homes amid COVID

At least 577 people have died due to confirmed COVID-19 infection at group residences.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Leaders of group homes say New York failed to provide desperately needed protective gear, testing and help with staffing at homes serving New Yorkers with developmental and intellectual disabilities at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers faced calls Thursday to boost pay for group home workers, require routine COVID-19 testing and ensure people with disabilities are a priority in response plans ahead of the next pandemic.