BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Erie County Lawmakers unanimously approved a plan to create an advisory board to oversee the Sheriff Office's Jail Management Division .

The new board will be made up of 11 voting members, who are residents of Erie County but do not hold an elected position. Lawmakers say this board will be more robust, with experts and specialists in criminal justice, public safety and restorative justice.

This is not the first time the county has tried to do something like this. There was another advisory board, called the Community Corrections Advisory Board was approved in 2010 to provide oversight, but that board has not met since 2013.