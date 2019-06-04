LOCKPORT, N.Y. — High school students from across Western New York took some time out of their weekend to learn how to be an adult Saturday afternoon.

The "Future Forward" seminar offered high school seniors the chance to sign up for four break-out sessions to learn the ins and outs of being an adult.

They include lessons from buying your first car, insurance, cooking, and taking care of personal finances.

"So kids are reaching the end of high school and even into young adulthood, not necessarily knowing some of the skills that we may have learned when we were young, and so that's why I feel that this is a necessary event, to hopefully at least touch the iceberg for them, give them a chance to see everything that's coming," said Megan Menges, Lockport High School teacher.

The event was open to all Western New York high school seniors.

