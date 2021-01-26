Adult, two teens indicted in Niagara County stabbing death

Tramaine Sanchez and two 17-year-olds are charged in the November death of a 52-year-old Niagara Falls man.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An adult and two teenagers have been arraigned in the November stabbing death of a Niagara Falls man.

Kenneth Walaszek, 52, died from injuries suffered in the alleged attack, which took place on the night of November 16 in the first block of Packard Court in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says Tramaine Sanchez, 24, and a 17-year-old are charged with second degree murder and conspiracy and are being held at the Niagara County Jail.

The Grand Jury indicted another 17-year-old, originally charged with murder, on charges of assault and conspiracy. Judge Diane Vitello set bail at $10,000 cash in that case.