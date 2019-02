CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Local animal rescues and shelters are coming together under one roof Saturday for one big Adopt-a-Thon!

Pets will be up for adoption at the Western New York "Adopt-a-Thon." The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Leonard Post 6251 VFW on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga

The event is free to attend.