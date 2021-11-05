Adopt a Family this holiday season

Community Services for Every1 is looking for generous donors to support families who need a little extra help this time of year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In this upcoming season of giving, a local organization has kicked off an effort to help those families who might need a little extra help.

Community Services for Every1 has launched its Adopt a Family program. This year the organization is trying to help more than 40 families in need.

Donations of new, unused items can be brought to 180 Oak Street no later than December 14. Items requested include bedding and sheets, winter hats, gloves and scarves for both adults and children and basic household items. Items must be in the original packaging. Monetary donations will also be accepted.