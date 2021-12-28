Additional Hamilton performances canceled at Shea's due to COVID

The cancelations are out of precaution with the ongoing effort to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew, and audiences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced that Tuesday's 7 p.m. show was canceled due to COVID, then just a few hours later announced that Wednesday and Thursday performances have now been canceled as well.

The cancelations are out of precaution with the ongoing effort to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew, and audiences.

Therefore, the Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30pm and Thursday December, 30 at 7:30 p.m. performances have been canceled.

All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned.

The center said all patrons are instructed to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate performance or receive a refund.

The best availability is Friday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.