BUFFALO, N.Y. — ACV Auctions unveiled a new imaging technology on Wednesday to provide a new level of trust and transparency for automotive buyers online. The patent-pending technology is called Virtual Lift, and provides car dealers with videos and images of a vehicle's undercarriage.

Typically dealers cannot view the undercarriage of a car when purchasing vehicles online, and Virtual Lift will bridge the gap. ACV Auctions says this product is the first mobile undercarriage imaging tool and will allow a more detailed vehicle condition report.

The new product was displayed at the Pierce Arrow Transportation Museum, showcasing Virtual Lift's quick and efficient use. The high resolution videos and photos show the entire underside of the car from bumper to bumper in less than one minute.

Dave Harrington