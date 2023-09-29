Army vet uses comedy to help raise money for refugees

Thom Tan is a Vietnam refugee and Buffalo native who uses comedy to write his new life narrative.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A WNY veteran who uses comedy to combat PTSD shared the serious and not so serious stories of his past during a benefit Thursday evening.

Thom Tran performed at the International Institute of Buffalo fundraiser held at the WNED studio.

As part of the fundraiser, he brought comedic stories to share abut his heavy life that he has carried over time suffering from wounds and PTSD.

The "Refugee to Comedy" event raised money for the needed services that the institute provides for the growing number of asylum seekers in New York State.

Tran's family came to the United Sates in 1980 from Vietnam with the help of the International Institute.

"I'm glad I get to share these stories with folks in my hometown of Buffalo for such a great organization," Tran said.