BUFFALO, NY - A local community activist goes on Facebook Live to raise concerns about a sinkhole on Buffalo's east side.

One day after that post and our inquiry into the problem, there's been some action by the City of Buffalo.

State traffic data says at least 17,000 drivers use this portion of Bailey Avenue just south of the 33 every day. Nate Boyd, a community activist, said he called attention to the issue because he doesn't want anyone to get hurt.

The city has known about the growing sinkhole on Bailey Avenue near Gerald Avenue, it's been marked.

"That's all they did, it is absolutely not enough, what does it take for somebody to get hurt for somebody to get killed? C'mon," Boyd said.

He went on Facebook Live Monday, raising concern about the sinkhole, which is right outside a clothing store.

"People were posting on it, I posted that the city need to come out here and do something," he said.

Why go on Facebook?

"It's for me, to address what's going on in the community," he said.

2 On Your Side showed the video to two common council members Rasheed Wyatt and Rich Fontana who represent the area.

REPORTER: Do you guys know how long this has been there?

"I'm going to tell you, I don't think that's been there as long as he said because we did a cleanup two weeks ago, and that was not there," Wyatt said.

REPORTER: So, is it concerning of just how fast that sort of developed there over the last couple of weeks?

"Absolutely," they said.

"I'll follow up with Mike Finn to find out exactly what that is, but I don't remember it being there a couple weeks ago," Wyatt said.

Michael FInn is the city engineer.

2 On Your Side also asked a spokesperson for Mayor Byron Brown about what the city's going to do about the sinkhole. About an hour later, the city's engineering department showed up to inspect the sinkhole.

"All this proves y'all is that the advocacy of the people is working," Boyd said.

And, council members say they'll find out who's responsibility it is to fix the sinkhole -- whether it will fall on taxpayers or an area business.

"At this point, they need to fix that hole before somebody gets hurt, now if it's theirs and you got to bill them for it then city by all means bill them for it, but address this issue," Boyd said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a city spokesperson said crews plated the sinkhole and on Wednesday, the Buffalo Water Board will start digging the area, find out how this problem started.

© 2018 WGRZ