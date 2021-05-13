Active duty military, their families to get free admission to Buffalo Museum of Science

The museum announced the offer, from May 15 to September 6, as part of its participation in Blue Star Museums program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Armed Forces Day, May 15 until September 6, active duty military and their families are being offered free general admission to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The museum Thursday announced its participation in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America.

The free admission is available only to those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

If you qualify, you can reserve your passes by calling the museum at 896-5200 to schedule your visit, which also includes entry to the special exhibit Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar.

Once you arrive for your visit, you and your family will be asked to show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card to redeem the free admission passes.

More information on Blue Star Museums can be found here.