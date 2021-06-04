x
Action taken against Niagara Falls company for generating persistent, noxious odor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has taken action against a Niagara Falls company following dozens of complaints from residents living nearby.

Cascades Containerboard has been cited for generating a persistent noxious odor. The DEC first started recording complaints last month.

"After repeated and persistent odor complaints, DEC is directing Cascades Containerboard to undertake a comprehensive suite of actions to stop these odors, effective immediately," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "We are also requiring Cascades to undertake a full survey of its operations to address the source of this odor and keeping them on task with a compliance schedule to further protect the community of Niagara Falls.”

Under the Notice of Violation (NOV) the company must immediately:

  • Cease storing secondary sludge outdoors;
  • Reduce facility production to a level that ensures adequate odor control;
  • Ensure secondary sludge is removed from the facility daily;
  • Increase odor control applications to its secondary sludge; and
  • Add a portable on-site misting system for sludge treatment to mitigate odors.

Also, Cascades was directed to adhere to a strict compliance schedule which includes: submitting an explanation for the odors; clarifying its sludge removal plan on weekends and holidays; establishing and managing a 24-hour odor complaint hotline and email system for public use; and submitting bi-weekly progress reports to DEC.

The plant is also required to conduct a survey to identify all potential sources of odors and submit a report on what they plan to do to correct the problem.

