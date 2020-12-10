Buffalo man accused of being dog fighting ringleader and drug dealer

The Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team rescued seven dogs, they say, showed signs of severe abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is under arrest after the Erie County Sheriff's office says they received a report of alleged dog fighting and drug dealing at a Bailey Avenue address.

Seven dogs are now in the care of the SPCA of Erie County

Douglas Williams, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday in Clarence. During that stop, deputies rescued two American Pit Bull terriers they believe were being taken to Williams' home for the purpose of dog fighting.

Later that afternoon, the department's SWAT team executed a search warrant at that home on Bailey and rescued five more dogs they say showed signs of severe abuse. Also recovered in the raid was a loaded handgun, suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and permitting animal fighting on ones' premises, in addition to drug and weapons counts. The Sheriff's Office says Williams is currently on parole for his involvement in a violent home invasion. He also has previous convictions for animal cruelty and weapons possession. He is currently free after posting $40,000 bail.