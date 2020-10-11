Accident slows traffic on 90 West

The accident is blocking traffic near Walden Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car accident is bringing the commute to a stop on the 90 West near Walden Avenue.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, a car ran into a deer just after 6:30 Tuesday morning on the 90 West. The incident has slowed traffic to a crawl before Rt. 33.

The accident originally closed multiple lanes, but the center lane has since reopened, according to Traffic Tracker 2. The right lane is still closed, according to NITTEC.

The accident has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened, but traffic is still bad. The 90 West is backed up for nearly three miles onto the 290 East. The 290 East is backed up to Main Street.