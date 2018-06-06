WILLIAMSVILLE, NY - State Police are investigation an accident involving an ambulance on the westbound Thruway near the airport.

It happened shortly after noon at mile-marker 418 between Transit Rd and the I-290 Interchange.

Troopers say there was a patient in the vehicle at the time, in addition to the crew. The patient was removed and taken away by another ambulance.

The extent of injuries, if any, is not known at this time.

Traffic is getting by in a single lane. Expect delays in that area until the scene is cleared.

