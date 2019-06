BUFFALO, N.Y. — The right lane on I-190 South was closed following a crash Sunday afternoon.

Backups were reported from between the Peace Bridge and beyond Exit 11, at Route 198.

After nearly three hours, the scene was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo Police: man shot on west side has serious injuries

16-year-old shot and killed in Buffalo

Tonawanda law bans dogs to city events, cites canine safety