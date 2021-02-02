AARP hears from frustrated members about COVID-19 vaccine rollout

An informal email survey in NYS revealed more than 60% of people who responded had problems with the vaccine rollout.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The AARP has 38-million members, and it's heard from thousands in New York State who are frustrated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The group recently sent a survey to its New York members, and got nearly 3,000 responses in less than 24 hours. The majority said they were frustrated and had problems trying to get appointments online and over the phone.

AARP leaders ended up speaking with the state about making some changes to its COVID-19 vaccine hotline and website.

"We also asked for one portal from the state. People are having to go onto multiple portals. I know here, in New York City, which is where I live, there were different hospitals that had their own portals, so people were like scrambling," says Director of AARP New York Beth Finkel.

The AARP says changes were made to the state's hotline to cut down on wait times.

If you are over 65, you are being told to get vaccinated at a pharmacy, which isn't an option for some people who can't leave home. The AARP is now calling attention to that issue.

If you are over 65, you are being told to get vaccinated at a pharmacy, which isn't an option for some people who can't leave home. The AARP is now calling attention to that issue.

Finkel says she's concerned about vaccine rates among home care workers and says it's important to remember people who are homebound and how the pandemic has impacted them.

"I think they're kind of the lost population of this whole conversation," she said. "So, is there transportation for people who are homebound? And, what happens to people who are not just sort of homebound, but really, really homebound that they really could not leave their house without an ambulance? Is that really the best use of our resources to send ambulances to get people to inoculation sites? Or, do we need to figure out a way to deliver the vaccine to people's homes that are homebound?"

The AARP sent a letter to the state with its concerns about the vaccine rollout. Its leaders ended up talking with the state about making some changes to the hotline and the website.

Nearly 60-percent of New York members who responded to an email survey told the AARP they were not able to schedule an appointment when they tried to online, or that the places with open appointments were too far away, or their appointments were cancelled.

Finkel says it's been challenging, but she is hopeful.

"We've had bad weather, and that also just totally screws up the system," she said. "So what I would say to people is take a deep breath. The supplies are starting to come through now. New York got a 16-percent increase in their allotment for this week, so we know that there are more supplies. Take a deep breath, and just be prepared to wait a long time on that 800 number, and go online, go through the New York State portal, which has definitely been improved, and you should be able to get through."

