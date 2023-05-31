AAPI Heritage Month: University at Buffalo president and his impact in WNY

Dr. Satish Tripathi is the first international-born president in University at Buffalo history. He is entering his 13th year as the UB president.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It recognizes the contributions and influence of these people in the United States.

Dr. Satish Tripathi first international-born president in University at Buffalo history. He is entering his 13th year as the UB president. He said his goal was to always improve the research and education quality at the institution- not that he believes it was not good before.

Over a decade ago, he came to Buffalo with a plan called UB 2020. A part of the plan was to think about ways on how to make an impact on the regional and local economy.

One of his first moves as president was to move the medical school downtown. Dr. Tripathi said that growing the student body right away was not a priority. Within the last five years, UB has grown by 2,500 students.

But Dr. Tripathi feels one of the biggest accomplishments is getting those students here in the first place.

"In one sentence? Ha ha. UB is a major public research university which is really there for access. A third of our students are Pell-eligible students. Many of them are first-generation students who come here, and they go to do big things, great success. We train them. We educate them. This is a place to come, make your career, and serve the world," Dr. Tripathi said.

He also said at one point that they want to make sure that the research they do is relevant and has an impact.