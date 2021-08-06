AAA will provide bikers assistance with breakdowns at Ride for Roswell

Four AAA trucks will take riders to a nearby rest stop, bike shop, or UB location and fill flat tires on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA trucks will be at Saturday's Ride for Roswell to help bikers who breakdown or have mechanical issues.

Four AAA trucks will be stationed throughout the ride to help fill tires, take bikers to a nearby bike shop, a nearby rest stop or the University at Buffalo. Assistance will be provided to bikers weather or not they are AAA members.