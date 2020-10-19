AAA urges parents to talk to teens about safe driving

Oct. 18-24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA is urging parents to speak to teens about the importance of safety behind the wheel during National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs October 18-24.

In the past, research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety determined that for every mile driven, new drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a fatal accident.

“It is imperative that all new drivers practice driving with a skilled coach through a variety of routes and in different weather conditions before heading out on their own,” said Mike Formanowicz, manager of driver training programs at AAA Western and Central New York. “Novice drivers shouldn’t let the first time that they drive in the rain or on the highway be at a time when they’re alone.”

The organization leads a 5-hour virtual pre-licensing class, to help teach young drivers the rules of the road. It is also offering in-car teaching, utilizing masks and social distancing. To learn more about those opportunities for young drivers, click here.

AAA also recommends that young drivers remember the acronym READ

R = Right speed, for right now: Always mind the speed limit and reduce your speed when traveling in adverse weather conditions.

Always mind the speed limit and reduce your speed when traveling in adverse weather conditions. E = Eyes up, brain on: Always scan the road to anticipate dangers ahead. Eliminate distractions and keep your mind focused on the task of driving.

Always scan the road to anticipate dangers ahead. Eliminate distractions and keep your mind focused on the task of driving. A = Anticipate their next move: Be aware of other drivers on the road. Anticipate their next move and always have a plan to respond.

Be aware of other drivers on the road. Anticipate their next move and always have a plan to respond. D = DONUT of space around your vehicle: Keep large amounts of space to the front and sides of the vehicle.