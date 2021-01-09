AAA: pay attention to school buses, students as classes resume

AAA held a virtual meeting Wednesday to remind drivers to use extra caution on the road and pay attention to school buses, and even students walking or on bikes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As students are heading back to school, AAA of Western and Central New York are kicking off its annual "Schools open, drive carefully" campaign.

AAA held a virtual meeting Wednesday to remind drivers to use extra caution on the road and pay attention to school buses, and even students walking or on bikes.

And while it's a campaign to tell drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and check their mirrors, it's also a reminder that students walking or on bikes also may be distracted as well, which is why Senator Tim Kennedy said it makes it even more important to be on alert.

"As drivers we have to make sure that we recognize that even though we may see them, they may not see us," Kennedy said. "And it's a simple reminder of those basic driving rules, to be paying attention to your surroundings and be looking out for people who may be distracted and not be looking out for themselves."