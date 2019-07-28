BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA of Western New York says it has been pushing the state to change the rear seat belt law here in New York.

Right now anyone over the age of 16 does not have to wear a seat belt in the back seat.

"That doesn't set a good example for anyone in the vehicle," said Elizabeth Carey, the director of public relations and corporate communications for AAA of Western New York.

"The research show that if you're not wearing a seat belt in the backseat, you're three times more likely to be killed, eight times more likely to be seriously injured, and twice as likely to become a projectile and kill someone in the front seat."

Four people were killed and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Southern Tier.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and three passengers — Ambra Eddleton, 16, Justin Carpenter, 14, and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14 — were all pronounced dead at the scene.

All five people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee are from Dansville.

According to state police Kelsi Bird, 16, was a front-seat passenger. She survived the crash and was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens, accounting for one third of all deaths of young people 12 to 19 years old.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

State Police release names of four people killed in crash in Allegany County

Man dies in skydiving accident in Wyoming County

Buffalo Police: 8-year-old boy on bike struck in hit-and-run