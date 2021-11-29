National average cost of gas drops; Buffalo seeing no change at the pump

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.39.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas declined over the last week, but drivers in the Buffalo-area likely won't see a change at the pump this week.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.39. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.23.

The New York State average also decreased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.56, which is down one cent from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.23.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47 for the fourth week in a row. Meanwhile, the average price decreased in Batavia ($3.45) and stayed the same in Rochester ($3.53).

According to AAA, despite the high demand for gasoline around the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices remain steady with oil prices being closer to $70 per barrel instead of $80 per barrel.