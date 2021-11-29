National average cost of gas drops; Buffalo seeing no change at the pump

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas declined over the last week, but drivers in the Buffalo-area likely won't see a change at the pump this week.
According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.39. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.23.
The New York State average also decreased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.56, which is down one cent from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.23.
Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47 for the fourth week in a row. Meanwhile, the average price decreased in Batavia ($3.45) and stayed the same in Rochester ($3.53).
According to AAA, despite the high demand for gasoline around the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices remain steady with oil prices being closer to $70 per barrel instead of $80 per barrel.
While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.