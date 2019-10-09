AMHERST, N.Y. — AAA Western and Central New York will be holding a career fair Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming winter season.

The company is looking to fill a number of full-time Roadside Assistance positions in Cheektowaga, as well as Customer Service positions in Williamsville.

Roadside Assistance Drivers main duty is to locate AAA members on the road, assess their safety, and take necessary action based their situation. This often requires towing, providing jump starts, tire replacements, and vehicle entry.

Customer Service Representatives understand the array of AAA products and are able to effectively communicate with members and customers. This includes providing friendly telephone service and instruction, as well as selling AAA memberships.

The career fair will take place Tuesday, September 10 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 100 International Drive in Amherst.

Applicants who cannot attend are welcome to apply online.