AAA Great Battery Roundup taking place this week for Earth Day

Motorists are encouraged to bring in old car or marine lead-acid batteries to be recycled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Conducting some spring cleaning this weekend and need to get rid of old lead-acid batteries? AAA Western and Central New York is hosting its free Great Battery Roundup this weekend in correspondence with Earth Day on Friday.

People can return old car and marine lead-acid batteries to be recycled into new batteries.

The event began on Wednesday, but people can drop off old batteries through Saturday. On Friday people can drop off batteries at designated locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Batteries eligible for drop-off are any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM batteries, including car, boat and RV batteries. Lithium batteries are not eligible.

Buffalo locations where people can drop off batteries are:

AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Road, Suite 500, Cheektowaga

Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst

Transit Auto & Detail, 2021 Transit Road, Elma

Friday only: AAA Amherst Branch, 100 International Drive, Amherst

While most vehicle batteries are recycled, an estimated 3% does not, which leads to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid, according to AAA. Each battery contains 21 pounds of lead and a gallon of sulfuric acid.

If these end up in the environment, they create health a safety hazards for both humans and animals, as well as being a possible fire hazard. Recycling batteries also helps with cost as the price of lead is on the rise. Plastic from old batteries can also be reclaimed.