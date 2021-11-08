AAA: Gas prices remain steady in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, the average price for a gallon of gas has remained steady as the national average continues to increase.
According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47. The average price has also remained the same for Batavia ($3.46) and Rochester ($3.51).
However, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents from last week, increasing to $3.42. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.11.
The New York State average also increased from the week prior. Currently the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.56, which is up one cent from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.22.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down, as gasoline demand continues to increase but at a slower pace than the past few weeks.
While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.