AAA: Gas prices remain steady in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, the average price for a gallon of gas has remained steady as the national average continues to increase.

According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47. The average price has also remained the same for Batavia ($3.46) and Rochester ($3.51).

However, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents from last week, increasing to $3.42. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.11.

The New York State average also increased from the week prior. Currently the average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.56, which is up one cent from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.22.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down, as gasoline demand continues to increase but at a slower pace than the past few weeks.