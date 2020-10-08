AAA: Gas prices remain stabilized in New York State

AAA Western New York released information on gas prices throughout the state which shows that prices have been stabilized due to a drop in gasoline demand.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you’re looking to go on a road trip anytime soon throughout New York State, you won’t be hurting in the wallet on gas.

AAA Western New York released information on gas prices throughout the state which shows that prices have been stabilized due to a drop in gasoline demand.

The average gas price in Buffalo is $2.18, which is down two cents from last week and it is also the same price as the national average.

AAA says that if the demand continues to drop, prices at the pump could also drop in the coming weeks.

