AAA: Average gas prices in NY now over $4 a gallon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the country and in New York State, drivers are not seeing any relief at the pump as prices continue to increase.

The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 23 cents since Monday, increasing to $3.84, according to the latest report from AAA. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.75.

The average in New York State also increased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.05, which is up 25 cents from Monday. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.81.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.03, which is up 28 cents from Monday. In Batavia the average price of a gallon of gas increased by 22 cents ($3.97), while the average price in Rochester increased 27 cents ($4.06).

Across the country, the average price for a gallon of gas is nearly $1 more. In California, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $5.07.

According to AAA, oil prices have reached the highest level in over a decade. As of Friday morning, oil prices were listed at $110 per barrel.

In a press release, AAA went on to say, "Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers. The market will likely continue to increase the price of oil as sanctions are imposed on Russia. A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies."

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.