AAA: Gas prices increase in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers should expect to pay more at the pump this week with gas prices once again on the rise.

As of Monday morning, AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.19, which is up 7 cents from last week. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.90.

In New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline is $4.35, which is up 12 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.95.

Here in Buffalo the average price for gas is $4.23, which is up 2 cents from last week. The average price of a gallon of gas increased by 3 cents in both Batavia ($4.24) and Rochester ($4.31).

According to AAA, increasing oil prices and a tight supply of gasoline are pushing gas prices back up. At this time, oil prices remain over $100 per barrel.

Still looking to save some money while gas prices remain over $4? AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.