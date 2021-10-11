AAA: Gas prices continue to rise in Western New York

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.31, which is up eight cents since last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas continues to increase, according to AAA.

As of Monday, AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.27, which is up seven cents from last week. This time last year, the price of for a gallon of gas was $2.19.

Gas prices continue to go up here in New York State as well. Currently the average price in New York State is a little higher at $3.35 per gallon. That price is up seven cents from the week prior. This time last year, the average price in New York State was $2.26.

At this time, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.31, which is up eight cents since last week. Meanwhile, in Batavia, the price increased seven cents to $3.33.