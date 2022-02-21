AAA: Gas prices continue to rise

The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.70, which is up eight cents from the week prior.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers will continue to pay more at the pump as gas prices steadily increase.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas went up four cents from the week prior, increasing to $3.53. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.63.

The New York State average also increased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.75, which is up seven cents from last week. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.69.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.70, which is up eight cents from the week prior. Meanwhile, the average price in Batavia ($3.68) and in Rochester ($3.75) both increased eight cents from last week.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks have gone down along with the demand for gasoline; however, elevated crude prices are causing gas prices to increase. AAA predicts that if crude prices continue to rise, gasoline prices will as well.

As of Monday, AAA reports that oil prices remain over $90 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.