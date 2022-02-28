AAA: Gas prices continue to go up in Western New York

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas went up eight cents from the week prior, increasing to $3.61.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the country and for much of Western New York, drivers are not seeing much relief at the pump as prices continue to increase.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas went up eight cents from the week prior, increasing to $3.61. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.72.

The New York State average also increased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.80, which is up five cents from last week. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.78.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.75, which is up five cents from the week prior. In Batavia the average price of a gallon of gas increased by seven cents ($3.75), while the average price in Rochester increased four cents ($3.79).

With families traveling for February break last week, AAA says the demand for gasoline increased. This combined with a reduction in total supply is leading to increases in gas prices, according to AAA.

AAA also notes that increasing oil prices are also contributing towards higher prices at the pump adding, "pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.