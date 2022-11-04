AAA: Gas prices slowly decreasing in WNY

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 8 cents from last week decreasing to $4.11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are starting to see some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline across the country.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 8 cents from last week decreasing to $4.11. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.86.

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gas is slightly higher than the national average at $4.22. This number is down 7 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.89.

In Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.28, which is down 5 cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased 4 cents landing at $4.28. Meanwhile, Rochester saw a 5 cent decrease with the average gas price listed at $4.30 a gallon.

According to AAA, if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel, prices at the pump will likely face "downward pressure." As of Monday morning, AAA says oil prices were listed around the $100 per barrel mark.

Still looking to save some money while gas prices remain over $4? AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.