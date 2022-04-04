AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in Western New York

Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.29, which is down six cents from last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price for a gallon of gas continues to decline, according to the latest report from AAA.

As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased six cents from the week prior, dropping to $4.19. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.87.

The New York State average also decreased this week, but remains higher than the national average. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.29, which is down six cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.90.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.33, which is down three cents from the week prior. In Batavia, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased four cents landing at $4.32. Meanwhile, Rochester saw a three cent decrease down to $4.35 a gallon.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas will continue to decline if the gasoline demand continues to drop and the total domestic gasoline stocks continue to build.

As of Monday, oil prices are estimated to be around $100 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.