Gas prices continue to rise across the country

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.21, which is up 46 cents from last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas continues to increase, according to AAA.

As of Monday, AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.07, which is up 46 cents from last week. This time last year, the price of for a gallon of gas was $2.77.

Gas prices continue to go up here in New York State as well. Currently the average price in New York State is 19 cents higher at $4.26 per gallon. That price is up 46 cents from the week prior. This time last year, the average price in New York State was $2.83.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.21, which is also up 46 cents from last week. In Batavia the average price of a gallon of gas increased by 48 cents ($4.23), while the average price in Rochester increased 45 cents ($4.24).

According to AAA, oil prices have reached the highest level in over a decade. As of Monday morning, oil prices were listed at $124 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

It's also recommended that drivers make sure their tire pressure is at the recommended level for the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any bulky and unnecessary items from their vehicle, since it requires more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.