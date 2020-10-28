AAA: Drivers be on the lookout for pedestrians during Halloween weekend

AAA is also reminding drivers and homeowners to take additional steps to make sure their homes and vehicles are protected from vandalism during the holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA Western and Central New York is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians during the holiday weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and deaths.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that on Halloween, children are four times more likely to be hit by a car than on any other day of the year. AAA says excited trick-or-treaters tend to forget about safety, so parents and drivers need to be even more alert on Halloween.

Drivers are being told to drive slowly and to be on the lookout for "creatures that seem to come out of nowhere." AAA recommends that drivers should turn on their headlights earlier in the day to better see children from a further distance, and to use the car horn if drivers are concerned that trick-or-treaters don't see the vehicle.

AAA is also reminding drivers and homeowners to take additional steps to make sure their house and vehicles are protected from vandalism during the holiday. AAA says Halloween is the worst night for vandalism.

“Property vandalism and injuries tend to spike on Halloween night,” said Stacey McConnell, vice president of insurance for AAA Western and Central New York. “It’s important to make sure you’re covered for whatever might occur.”

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, vehicles are almost twice as likely to be vandalized on Halloween verses an average day.

AAA recommends that drivers make sure their vehicles are parked in a secure garage or a safe, well-lit area to avoid vandalism. Drivers are also advised to double check that their car doors are locked and their windows are up.

Homeowners are being advised to take additional steps to keep their houses well-lit. AAA says, "Generous lighting outside of your home keeps vandals away while providing safe passage to guests and trick-or-treaters."

For more tips about how to safely celebrate Halloween this year, click here.