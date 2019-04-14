LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A bit of a war of words has erupted after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz criticized lawmakers in Niagara County, who are not buying into a so-called bag tax....which they also call a “money grab”.



A law inserted into the recently passed state budget, and which takes effect next March, will ban those filmy plastic bags which have been a staple for consumers for decades.

The measure also provides for a five-cent charge for every paper bag issued to shoppers.

“How can that not be construed as a tax?,” asked Randy Bradt, a Republican Niagara County Legislator from North Tonawanda, regarding the money that will be collected by stores and turned over to the state.

However, the law also makes it optional for counties to impose the charge for paper bags.

Counties which opt into charging will get 40% of the money collected back from Albany for their own government coffers with the state keeping 60%.

Counties which do not participate will not receive funds.

Saying their residents don't need another "tax", The Niagara County Legislature, where Bradt serves as the majority leader, voted unanimously not to participate.



In a WBEN radio interview Friday, Poloncarz insisted the charge should not be referred to as a “tax”, but instead as a “fee”…and suggested that if lawmakers in Niagara County don’t see it that, they should read the law.

“He (Poloncarz) never had the courtesy to contact us before he made that remark,” Bradt said during a news conference on Saturday. “We are happy to opt out and be fine with that in Niagara County,” said Bradt, who added that he felt the remark by Poloncarz was “an unnecessary shot across the bow.”

In a statement, Poloncarz maintained there is a difference between a tax and fee, explaining, “a tax is imposed equally on everyone, regardless of whether an individual uses a service or not. A "fee" is applied only to those who use a particular service."



“Okay, so don’t call it a tax,” replied Bradt. “The end result is the same. This is an additional fee on our residents in Niagara County and our residents in New York State."

Poloncarz didn’t stop there, further stating those who oppose the plastic bag ban and who "love plastic pollution, fall back on the 'it's a new tax myth’ to scare people."

Bradt says Niagara county lawmakers never voted in opposition to the plastic bag ban. Just the new ‘tax’...on the paper ones.