BUFFALO, N.Y. — May arrives this week. Then we have Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo coming up and I received a lot of emails for events this week and I may need to use the force to get them all in so let's get into it.

First things first, May the Fourth be with you.

That is the theme for a special fundraiser for Star Wars super-fan Dan Zotara II. He has been battling stage 4 cancer for 3-and-a-half years. The benefit is Saturday, May 4th at the Hope Center in Williamsville.

Also on May 4th Chautauqua County Volunteer organization Partners in Kind hold its Touch a Truck, Touch a life benefit to fund community outreach.

St. Mary's School for the Deaf is hosting a Craft Fair and Zumbathon on May 4th at the school. It benefits the STEAM team trip to Boston. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The students are applying what they've learned to raise money, budget it for the trip, organize and plan their stay in Bean Town.

Little pizza lovers will want to get to know Chef Mootza Rella. The book is about a little boy's first attempt at making pizza with his mom and is written by Local author Dawn Ventola. She will be at Monkey See Money Do in Niagara Falls May 2nd.

Autism awareness month wraps up this week. Buffalo RPMs 2nd annual Bowl-a-Thon fiesta gets things rolling for Cinco de Mayo.

Olean rec center has its Springs a rollin' an arts and crafts fundraiser on May 4th.

Wildcat Spin at Daemen College benefits the Women's Triathlon team on May 5th.

St. Martha's Parish in Depew hosts its Fiesta 5k Ole on May 3rd.

The Hamburg Senior Center promotes Wellness for all ages at its Youth Rec Senior expo.

On Thursday the 2nd Niagara Falls High school hosts its annual Wellness Fair and Fun Run.

Wellsville Elementary hosts its Spring Fling on Saturday.

Lake Erie Italian club hosts Trivia night to benefit Hamburg Mutts for Freedom May 4th.

The D Company Buffalo City Guard Gordon Highlander's Ball is May 4th in Lackawanna.

And Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum is the place for cool parts for custom cars as it host its 35th swap meet May 5th.

And finally Somerset Conservation Club has a Chicken BBQ May 5th.

So—they're not conserving chickens.

That's Festival Fest. The best thing to happen to Monday since the 3-day weekend and the greatest thing to happen to one of the last days in April since…May!

See you next time.