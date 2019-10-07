OLCOTT, N.Y. — Lights, camera, action! Filming on "A Quiet Place 2" is scheduled to begin Wednesday night in Olcott.

One of the places being used is Hedley’s Boatyard. Owner David Hedley was first contacted by Paramount Pictures in April and was told they’d like to use his boatyard for filming.

Crews began setting up on Monday to get ready for filming. Residents on Ontario Street were told they had to be in their houses by 6 p.m. so production could begin.

Filming in Olcott is scheduled to last until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Empire State Development, the film's production will invest more than $10 million in New York and hire more than four hundred workers. Production will shoot for roughly 35 days in Erie County and 10 days in Chautauqua County.

The film's release date is currently set for March 20, 2020.