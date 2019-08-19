GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Hollywood comes to Grand Island this weekend as the Thruway Authority announced on Monday details of the latest location for filming of "A Quiet Place 2."

The northbound South Grand Island Bridge will be closed Sunday from midnight until 1 p.m. to accommodate the cast and crew.

All traffic traveling northbound on the Niagara section of the Thruway (I-190) entering onto the island will be diverted to a single lane of the southbound South bridge during that time.

Also, the exit 17 entrance ramp from River Road to the I-190 North will be closed. River Road traffic looking to go north on the 190 will need to enter the highway north from Grand Island Boulevard.

New York State Police will be conducting periodic traffic slowdowns and stoppages for southbound and northbound vehicles.

The Thruway Authority says to expect severe delays in the area, especially after 9 a.m. and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Information on the closures and delays will be displayed on Variable Message Signs (VMS) in the Grand Island area.

