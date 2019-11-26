BUFFALO, N.Y. — The upcoming annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will look at little different than years past.
Instead of decorating a tree that is already on the medical campus, they are bringing in a big one for the celebration.
A 25 foot tall tree arrived on Tuesday afternoon, riding to Roswell from Chautauqua County.
The tree arrived from Westfield and was donated by Barb and Jerry Kittle in honor of their friend and cancer patient, June Beers.
Next month, throwing the switch at the inspirational lighting ceremony will be Ella, a young cancer patient who's really looking forward to her big job next month.
You will be able to watch the ceremony on Channel 2 on Friday, December 13. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with the lighting ceremony live in our 6 p.m. newscast.
