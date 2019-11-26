BUFFALO, N.Y. — The upcoming annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will look at little different than years past.

Instead of decorating a tree that is already on the medical campus, they are bringing in a big one for the celebration.

A 25 foot tall tree arrived on Tuesday afternoon, riding to Roswell from Chautauqua County.

‪The tree arrived from Westfield and was donated by Barb and Jerry Kittle in honor of their friend and cancer patient, June Beers.

Barb & Jerry Kittle donated the new Tree of Hope in honor of June and David Beers (pictured)

Roswell Park

Next month, throwing the switch at the inspirational lighting ceremony will be Ella, a young cancer patient who's really looking forward to her big job next month.

Ella will light the Tree of Hope at Roswell Park on December 13th.

WGRZ

You will be able to watch the ceremony on Channel 2 on Friday, December 13. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with the lighting ceremony live in our 6 p.m. newscast.

RELATED: Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree

RELATED: New Mexico spruce begins journey to be 2019 US Capitol Christmas tree

RELATED: WGRZ to broadcast Variety Kids Telethon