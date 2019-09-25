Backed with strong community support, D’Youville College gained final approval for its planned Health Professions Hub, the first new academic building on its West Side campus in four years.

The Buffalo Planning Board members Monday night unanimously approved the $25 million, nearly 60,000-square-foot building set for the corner of Connecticut Street and West Avenue.

“This building is critical in meeting the needs of health care training,” said Steven Ricca, Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC partner and D’Youville’s attorney. “And, there are multiple benefits to the project.”

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

