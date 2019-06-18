BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Co. opened its doors on Niagara Street just five years ago. Today, 2 On Your Side met with owner Jeff Ware to celebrate the opening of the brewery's second location—an endeavor almost quadruple the size of it's beginnings.

The new Resurgence Brewing Co. is located at 55 Chicago Street in Buffalo's Old First Ward, just footsteps from all that's developing along the water.

The facility features a taproom, indoor and outdoor beer garden, and plus a full kitchen and a banquet space, which Ware says his customers had been asking for at the Niagara Street location.

Resurgence at the Cooperage will be part of a complex that also houses a rock climbing gym, and will eventually also add a distillery, along with retail and residential space.

"Having a chance to renovate an old building in a neighborhood that's on the water in a neighborhood that's got a ton of stuff already going on for us. Here, it's not just coming to Resurgence, you're coming to a neighborhood that Resurgence happens to be in."

Resurgence at the Cooperage is now open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information here.